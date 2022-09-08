Parents ‘at a loss’ over seven missing students’ whereabouts in Cumilla, Dhaka

Families of seven college students from Cumilla and Dhaka who went missing over two weeks ago have said they are completely unaware of where the youths are while police suspect their absence may be linked to militancy.
The students, who were all acquainted with each other, stepped out of their homes on different accounts on Aug 23 and have not been heard from since, according to general diary entries by the parents.
Md Afzal Hossain, Cumilla’s Additional Police SP of District Special Branch, said they received general diary entries for several missing students and began working on it on Sept 5.
“Whether they went somewhere together or something else is involved with this, we can tell after the investigation. We’re trying to rescue them as soon as possible,” he said.
The missing students were identified as Imran Bin Rahman, 17, an HSC candidate of Cumilla Victoria College, his classmate from the same college “Sami”, 18, Hasibul Islam, 18, another HSC candidate from Cumilla Govt College, his classmate Nehal Abdullah, 17, Ahmed Rifat, 19, a first-year student of Victoria College, Aminul Islam Al-Amin, 23, a third-year student at the institution and Sartaz Islam aka Niloy, 25, a graduate of computer science from Dhaka’s Daffodil University.
The parents claimed the youths never showed any interest outside of studies and would read books or spend time on their mobile phones when they were not at college or coaching centres. They did not have any enemies either.
Imran is the son of Md Mujibur Rahman, who is the managing director of a private firm in Cumilla. Mujibur said his son would only go to the college, coaching centre and mosque.
Imran told him on Aug 23 afternoon that he would go to the railway station mosque after private lessons to attend sermons and that he would be late. He also asked to keep it from his mother, according to Mujibur.
Mujibur said he looked for Imran all night and filed a general diary at Kotwali Model Police Station the following day before going to the Rapid Action Batallion.
Niloy got out of his home in Dhaka saying he would go to his maternal aunt in Cumilla’s Ranirbazar area on the day of their disappearance. Nehal is Niloy’s maternal cousin.
Nehal’s father Saiful Islam said: “But Niloy did not come to our home. Nehal and Niloy both are religious. They participate in religious acitivites and listen to sermons at mosques.”
Rifat resides in a rented home with his family at Cumilla city while his ancestral home is in Muradnagar. His father Fayez Ahmmed said: “My son got out of home for private lessons. I want him found.”
Aminul is the eldest son of Md Nurul Islam from Cumilla’s Jhautala. Nurul said his son would travel to Tabligh missions, an Islamic movement to spread the religion, known as Chilla, where a person spends 120 continuous days a year with the congregation.
Aminul would often attend to his father’s business in Kandirpara. Nurul also demanded that authorities find the whereabouts of his son.
Asking not to be named, a higher official of district police said the families’ statements indicate that the youths “left home inspired by militancy.”
Kowtwali police chief Md Shahidur Rahman said that police received information that the missing students travelled to Chandpur from Cumilla but lost their trail after that.
Additional SP Afzal said five general diary entries were filed with Kotwali police over the missing students while another was reported in Dhaka.
Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain, company commander of Rab-11 CPC-2 in Cumilla, said: “We are working on this with priority. We don’t want to say anything about an issue under investigation and hope to tell you about our progress soon.