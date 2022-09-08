Parents ‘at a loss’ over seven missing students’ whereabouts in Cumilla, Dhaka

“Whether they went somewhere together or something else is involved with this, we can tell after the investigation. We’re trying to rescue them as soon as possible,” he said.

The missing students were identified as Imran Bin Rahman, 17, an HSC candidate of Cumilla Victoria College, his classmate from the same college “Sami”, 18, Hasibul Islam, 18, another HSC candidate from Cumilla Govt College, his classmate Nehal Abdullah, 17, Ahmed Rifat, 19, a first-year student of Victoria College, Aminul Islam Al-Amin, 23, a third-year student at the institution and Sartaz Islam aka Niloy, 25, a graduate of computer science from Dhaka’s Daffodil University.

The parents claimed the youths never showed any interest outside of studies and would read books or spend time on their mobile phones when they were not at college or coaching centres. They did not have any enemies either.

Imran is the son of Md Mujibur Rahman, who is the managing director of a private firm in Cumilla. Mujibur said his son would only go to the college, coaching centre and mosque.

Imran told him on Aug 23 afternoon that he would go to the railway station mosque after private lessons to attend sermons and that he would be late. He also asked to keep it from his mother, according to Mujibur.

Mujibur said he looked for Imran all night and filed a general diary at Kotwali Model Police Station the following day before going to the Rapid Action Batallion.