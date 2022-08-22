    বাংলা

    Two Bangladeshi students die in US car crash

    Three of their friends have been injured in the accident

    New York Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 August 2022, 08:52 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2022, 08:52 PM

    Two Bangladeshi students have died in a collision between two cars in the United States.

    They dead have been named as Shahriyar Ahmed and Shakeel Ali, both aged 19 years.The accident occurred at Little Falls of Paterson in New Jersey on Friday night when a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mercedes C300 collided.

    Shahriyar was pronounced dead at the scene while Shakeel succumbed to his injuries at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, police and the local prosecutor said.

    The other passengers in the Mercedes, as well as Jason Zaitoun, the driver of the Jeep, were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of various injuries.

    The others in the Mercedes were identified as Tahmidur Chowdhury, 19, Subrata Chowdhury, 19, and Joshua Rivera, 18.

    The victims, both from Paterson, had graduated from Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne in 2021, the local media said, citing their LinkedIn pages.

    The deaths of the students have plunged the Bangladeshi community in Paterson into grief.

    Shahriyar’s parents are from Sylhet while Shakeel’s are from Pabna, according to MA Salam, a leader of the Awami League’s US unit.

    Shahriyar was working as the technology director of Sabuj Bangla TV. He created an online tutoring app for Congressman Bill Pascrell of Paterson. Shakeel was an intern at Amazon.

