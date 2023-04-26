    বাংলা

    BGB seizes over 21 kg of crystal meth in Cox's Bazar, arrests 3

    BGB says a record quantity of the narcotic has been seized in the haul

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 April 2023, 08:15 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 08:15 AM

    Border Guard Bangladesh has arrested three people in possession of 21.9 kg of crystal meth, also known as ice, from the border at Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya, in a haul that the paramilitary force says is the largest seizure on record.

    Smugglers stored the consignment at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya so that it could be shipped to different parts of the country later on, Lt Col Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury said in a media briefing at the Cox's Bazar BGB-34 Battalion office on Wednesday.

    The arrestees have been identified as Bujruj Miya, 51 Md Ismail, 23, and Saiyadul Bashar, 40.

    The BGB conducted a raid at the border in the Dakshin Rahmat Beel area of Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya at 12 am on Wednesday after being tipped off that a huge consignment of narcotics would be smuggled through there from Myanmar, according to the BGB officer.

    “At 4 am, BGB members saw six to seven people carrying two small sacks and ordered them to stop. BGB managed to detain three who tried to flee after they were spotted,” Lt Col Saiful said.

    The seized narcotics are valued at over Tk 630 million on the black market, the official said.

    A case has been filed against the detainees at Ukhiya Police Station in connection with the incident, the BGB officer added.

    RELATED STORIES
    BGB seizes 200,000 yaba tablets after ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
    200,000 yaba tablets seized after Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’
    A vessel of drug traffickers fled the scene towards Naffora Island in Myanmar, border guards say
    3 Rohingya workers died in landslide while cutting hill in Ukhiya
    3 Rohingya workers killed in Ukhiya landslide
    Police could not confirm if anyone else was missing as those involved in cutting the hills went into hiding
    Newborn among three killed in separate road accidents in Cox’s Bazar
    Newborn among 3 killed in Cox’s Bazar crashes
    The incidents occurred in Ukhiya’s TV Tower area on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road, locally known as Arakan Road
    Rohingya volunteer killed in shooting at Cox’s Bazar camp
    Rohingya volunteer killed in camp shooting
    APBn officials are not sure who carried out the shooting

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan