BGB seizes over 21 kg of crystal meth in Cox's Bazar, arrests 3

Border Guard Bangladesh has arrested three people in possession of 21.9 kg of crystal meth, also known as ice, from the border at Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya, in a haul that the paramilitary force says is the largest seizure on record.

Smugglers stored the consignment at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya so that it could be shipped to different parts of the country later on, Lt Col Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury said in a media briefing at the Cox's Bazar BGB-34 Battalion office on Wednesday.

The arrestees have been identified as Bujruj Miya, 51 Md Ismail, 23, and Saiyadul Bashar, 40.