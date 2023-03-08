Siddique Bazar blast: 3 still missing, 17 bodies handed over to families

The bodies of the 17 people killed in the horrendous explosion at the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar have been handed over to their families.

As of Wednesday morning, three people are still missing after the blast on Tuesday, the local administration told relatives.

Of the 17 bodies, 16 were officially handed over to their families by the Dhaka district administration, Kawsar Hamid, assistant commissioner (land) of the Cantonment Zone, told the media at the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The government has also given them Tk 50,000 each for their burials and other funeral arrangements.