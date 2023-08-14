Flood damage to Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail tracks is a lesson to learn, says project director

DOES RAIL LINE CONSTRUCTION CAUSE FLOODS?

Locals have complained that parts of the rail line which were damaged were situated in places that used to be wetlands for farming. Every year, flash floods from the hilly region hit the downstream areas of Satkania, Dohazari, and Chandanaish and flow out through the wetlands. But the new rail line does not have enough culverts for water to pass through. This caused the floods, they said.

Stagnant water was seen on both sides of the rail line on a visit to Temuhuni in Satkania on Sunday. Some flood-affected residents set up shanties on the rail line for refuge.

They say they have never experienced such heavy flooding in the past few decades. The terrible flood this year crossed all records, even those in 1997 and 2019.

Chattogram and Bandarban experienced heavy downpours at the beginning of August. According to the Met Office, the usual rainfall in the Chattogram division stands at 530 millimetres, but the rainfall in the first week of August was several times higher.

Locals say that rainwater was not able to recede and exacerbated their suffering.

The flash floods from the hill areas flow from the east region in Bandarban to the west, said Durjoy Raihan, a resident of Ward No. 5 in Keuchia Union. He said the water could not pass to the west due to the rail line. Hence, it stagnated in the east.

“We were hit by a flood in 2019 as well. But that year, floodwaters came up to the front yard of my house and never entered the rooms. But this year we have waist-deep water inside the rooms,” said Sadek Hossain, another Temuhuni resident.

At least six culverts exist in the one-and-a-half kilometre area stretching from Moulvi’s Dokan to Battala on the highway, said Sadek’s nephew Amir Hossain. This ensured the proper flow of water as they were wide enough. But the rail line area had three culverts set up on a stretch of one and a half kilometres that were smaller in size. This blocked the natural flow of water, he claimed.