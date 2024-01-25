Falling bricks strike pedestrians at Bangladesh construction sites. People like Dipu Sana die, but get no justice

When examining the aftermath of pedestrian deaths caused by negligent handling of materials during building construction, the question invariably arises: Are those responsible ever held accountable?

In a prominent case from 13 years ago, a family settled for a Tk 1.5 million compensation after a fatal incident at a construction site. However, the High Court emphasised that compensation and legal accountability are distinct issues.

Seven years ago, a university student suffered a similar fate when he was struck by a falling masonry - a pellet of bricks that plummeted from a building site onto a pavement. The owner managed to escape scrutiny after providing financial assistance for his treatment, but the medical expenses were threefold the amount that his family received.

Two years ago, a police investigation into a similar incident in Narayanganj resulted in a chargesheet that omitted three of the four named in the case. The plaintiff is currently abroad. After the victim's family raised objections, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) conducted a further inquiry. Yet, the family remains in the dark about the investigation's outcome.