Little relief expected from baking heat in April, forecast says

The heatwave sweeping through Bangladesh and making life difficult for residents is unlikely to abate any time soon.

Though the mercury had dipped slightly in the past couple of days, the temperature is forecast to start rising again from Tuesday.

Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir sees little chance of heavy rain or other forms of relief from the heat in the last week of April.

“The temperature will rise today,” he said. “This will continue going forward. There is no chance of heavy rain or an easing of the heat.”

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued a three-day warning regarding the ongoing heatwave on Monday.

The latest bulletin from the BMD states, “The mild to severe heatwave sweeping across the country may persist. Excess humidity in the air can increase discomfort.”