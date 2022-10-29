‘No commission for apps’: Motorcyclists in Dhaka are willing to share rides, not the fare

Shahed Al Masud, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s traffic department, said they alone cannot bring the situation under control because of the “complexity” of the issue.

Motorcycle ride-sharing gained popularity in Dhaka, a city infamous for its traffic jams, after the launch of the app-based service in 2016. After allegations of irregularities surfaced, BRTA made guidelines for ride-sharing and those were passed in 2018.

After a good couple of years, the apps were shut down temporarily in 2020 due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some motorcyclists started offering rides on a contractual basis to support their families at the time.

Although the restrictions were lifted and the apps restarted services, the number of contract-based motorcycle rides increased day by day.

However, apps are still popular for car ride-sharing.

‘UNWILLING TO SHARE THE FARE’

Motorcyclists say the 25 percent commission taken by the apps is too much and the fare has not increased after a fuel price hike, which made them continue services without the apps.

Motorcyclist Alfaz, who left his vegetable business and started sharing rides, spends Tk 300 on fuel every day to earn Tk 1,000.

If he offers rides via apps, he has to pay a maximum of 25 percent commission, or Tk 250 daily, to the app firm.

After taking additional expenses of Tk 100 into account, he is left with Tk 350 per day. If he pays 10 percent commission instead of 25 percent, the daily income is Tk 500.

Alfaz offers contract-based rides only when the destination is convenient for him. "I do not have to pay a commission if I offer rides on a contractual basis.”

Nowadays, motorcyclists calling on potential passengers to offer rides as they pass by has become a common sight in Dhaka. Passengers also bargain over fares.

Several motorcyclists wait in groups in Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Airport Railway Station, Mohammadpur, Mirpur 10, Mirpur 1, Agargaon and other key points to offer rides.

At the start, everybody used apps. But after oil prices went up, ride-sharing companies 'did not increase fares' and that is why motorcyclists started offering contract-based rides, driver

One of them, Sohail Mia, said they offered services via the apps at the beginning, but shunned the apps because the app firms did not increase fare despite a hike in fuel prices.

"Passengers are not complaining and we are taking them. It is impossible to run a family if you have to pay such high commissions to app firms,” said Shahidul Islam Palash, another driver waiting for a passenger at Mirpur 1.

Raihan Ahmed, a motorcyclist waiting at Mohakhali’s Amtali, said: "Companies give more benefits to the passengers than they do to the drivers. There is nothing for the drivers except for passenger ratings. If the passengers give us bad ratings, we get blocked.”

However, passengers complained that they have to pay extra if the motorcyclists bypass the apps. Farhatul Hasan Ashiq, a Dhaka University student, said cheap rides are not available anymore because the drivers have united against the app firms.