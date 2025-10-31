Three children drown, two missing in Jamalpur’s Jhinai River

Three children have died and two others remain missing after they went bathing in the Jhinai River at Madarganj Upazila in Jamalpur.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, said Madarganj Police chief Md Saifullah Saif.

The dead were identified as Polly Akhter, 12, and her brother Abu Hasan, 8, children of expatriate Dudu Mia, and Sabera Akter, 8, daughter of Nur Islam.

The missing children were identified as Kulsum and Boishakhi, both aged 12.

According to police, a group of children went to bathe in the river after playing football at a local field.

One child managed to return home and inform the locals, who began a rescue effort immediately.

Upon receiving the news, a diving team from the Fire Service joined the rescue operation. By evening, the bodies of three children were retrieved.

Jamalpur Fire Service leader Rafiqul Islam said the rescue operation was halted at night and will resume on Saturday morning.