Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 01, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Three children drown, two missing in Jamalpur’s Jhinai River

Two of them were siblings

3 children drown, 2 missing in Jamalpur

Jamalpur Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 31 Oct 2025, 09:51 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2025, 09:51 PM

Related Stories
London councillors criticised for campaigning in Bangladesh
London councillors criticised for campaigning in Bangladesh
National election: 119 symbols set
National election: 119 symbols set
Referendum decision soon: Asif Nazrul
Referendum decision soon: Asif Nazrul
Dhaka South administrator Shahjahan transferred
Dhaka South administrator Shahjahan transferred
Read More
Mujib’s portrait removal from Bangabhaban ‘wrong’: Selim
Mujib’s portrait removal from Bangabhaban ‘wrong’: Selim
Legal, political fog clouds July Charter referendum plan
Legal, political fog clouds July Charter referendum plan
Consensus drive ends under a cloud of ‘division’
Consensus drive ends under a cloud of ‘division’
Chhatra Shakti forms central, DU committees
Chhatra Shakti forms central, DU committees
Read More
Opinion

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty

Ron Bousso

Trump’s India squeeze to push Russian oil further in shadows
Trump’s India squeeze to push Russian oil further in shadows
Read More