Bangladesh police to hold Joy Bangla Half Marathon on Jun 7

The race distance is about 22 kilometres and the event will be held in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel

The Bangladesh Police Athletics and Cycling Club is set to hold the “Joy Bangla Half Marathon-2024” with a race distance of about 22 kilometres in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel on Jun 7.

Additional IGP Banaj Kumar Majumder, PBI chief and club president, announced the event at a press conference at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s media centre on Tuesday.

Citing the slogan “Go Forward Saying Joy Bangla” as the event’s motto, Majumder said runners are invited to register for the event via the website. The registration will be closed when the count reaches 5,000. The registration fee has been set at Tk 1,000.

Dhaka district Police Superintendent Md Asaduzzaman, who is also a president of the club, said the race will be held from 5am to 10am.

The marathon will be held following international rules in association with the Bangladesh Athletics Federation, said CTTC chief Asaduzzaman, general secretary of the marathon committee.

When asked about traffic management during the event, DMP Joint Commissioner (Crime) Liton Kumar Saha said, “No vehicles are allowed at the venue during the event. The law enforcers will strictly monitor the overall traffic situation as well.”

The date of the event has been finalised as it holds significant importance due to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic speech on Mar 7, 1971, while the title “Joy Bangla” opted to prioritise the spirit of the Liberation War, according to the police.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s adviser on private industry and investment, will inaugurate the event while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will present awards at the end of the event.