Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh police to hold Joy Bangla Half Marathon on Jun 7

The race distance is about 22 kilometres and the event will be held in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel

Joy Bangla Half Marathon on Jun 7

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 May 2024, 03:38 PM

Updated : 14 May 2024, 03:38 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Read More
World Court to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks
World Court to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks
Israeli tanks push into Rafah as civilians flee
Israeli tanks push into Rafah as civilians flee
After long wait, the crew of MV Abdullah returns home
After long wait, the crew of MV Abdullah returns home
IUB wins 3 medals in inter-university squash tournament
IUB wins 3 medals in inter-university squash tournament
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More