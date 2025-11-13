Tree felled, tires set on fire to block road in Faridpur’s Bhanga

Activists and supporters of the banned Awami League have blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the Shuwadi Bus Stand area of Faridpur’s Bhanga Upazila as part of the party’s “Dhaka lockdown” programme.

The blockade began at 6am on Thursday. The protesters felled a tree and set tires on fire.

The protest blocked traffic on both sides of the highway, leading to suffering for travellers. Many of the protesters blocking the road were armed with sticks and machetes.

Locals say that some Awami League supporters and activists had taken up positions on the road since early in the morning in support of the lockdown. Later, many others joined them, and they blocked the entire road. This led to unrest in the area.

Several calls were made to the mobile phone of Ashraf Hossain, chief of Bhanga Police Station, for comment, but he did not pick up.