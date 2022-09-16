SSC: Jashore board halts MCQ section of Bangla 2nd paper, Saturday’s test will be on creative questions

The Jashore Education Board has postponed the multiple choice question section of the SSC Bangla second paper exam. As a result, students on Saturday will only sit for the creative question section of the test.

Students will sit for the creative question section of the test from 11 am to 12:40 pm, according to a notice from the Jashore Board of Secondary and Higher Education.

Examinees will be informed of a date for the MCQ section of the exam at a later time.