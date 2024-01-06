Families conduct desperate search for loved ones after deadly Benapole Express fire

University student Abu Talha was headed by train from Faridpur to Dhaka before he transferred to another train bound for Syedpur. He spoke to his father at 7 pm on Friday. When his father, Abdul Haque, heard of the arson attack on the Benapole Express, he frantically phoned his son. But the phone was turned off.

Haque is a pharmaceutical representative from Faridpur. His son was a mechanical engineering student at a military-run university in Syedpur. Talha boarded the Benapole Express for Dhaka at Faridpur. He was to transfer onto the 11 pm Panchagarh Express from Dhaka to travel to Syedpur.

“Dad, I’ll phone you once I get to Dhaka,” he had said.

Haque saw a news report of the train fire on TV and called Talha, but there was no answer. He and his wife hired a car and immediately rushed to Dhaka.

Upon reaching Kamalapur Railway Station, he heard the bodies of the dead were transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They left for the hospital immediately, but weren’t able to see the bodies that night.