Cabinet instructs REB to deliver uninterrupted power for irrigation from midnight to dawn

The REB was directed to deliver uninterrupted electricity for as long as possible in this case.

Anwarul touched upon the ongoing water crisis as well. “You must’ve seen from the reports that the rainfall since July this year is 57 percent less than July last year. The whole world is going through a drought. The rivers in many countries are drying up.”

The government had to cut down on electricity generation as a part of austerity measures due to the fuel crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, the cabinet decided to reduce office hours to 8pm after stores and shopping malls were ordered to shut shop by the same time.

Anwarul said the meeting directed the power authorities to ensure electricity supply to important industrial organisations.