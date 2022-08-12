Passengers survive as trawler sinks after collision with cargo ship in Narayanganj

A trawler ferrying passengers has sunk in the river Dhaleshwari after a collision with a cargo vessel in Narayanganj's Fatulla.

But there were no casualties in the incident, which occurred near the Baktabali ferry terminal around 3:30 am on Friday, according to Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj fire service.

"The trawler was crossing the Dhaleswari River with around 20 passengers onboard. It was approaching the shore when it was hit by a cargo ship."