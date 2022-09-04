    বাংলা

    Hasina tells importers to buy extra food grain amid global economic crisis

    The government wants to keep more food grain in storage to restrain the rising prices of daily commodities

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 02:56 PM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 02:56 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed importers to bring in additional food grain, if necessary, to ensure food security amid the economic crisis gripping the world.

    In a meeting of the Cabinet Division on Sunday, Hasina directed authorities to keep alternative sources for import ready, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.

    “We’ve already finalised contracts to import food from five countries… [Hasina] wants no last-minute complications,” he added.

    The war in Ukraine has sent food and fuel prices across the globe surging while many countries are struggling due to rising inflation.

    Bangladesh cut the import of luxury goods and the generation of electricity due to the spiking dollar prices. The government wants to keep more food grain in storage to restrain the rising prices of daily commodities.

    In a programme at the Ganabhaban on Saturday, Hasina said ensuring food security under present circumstances is a “priority” for her government.

    Anwarul said Bangladesh currently has 1.95 million tonnes of food grain in stock as per the Ministry of Food. The country is in a “very convenient position” amid fears of a global food crisis in November.

    Bangladesh has already finalised bringing in supplies from Russia, India, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Probe finds negligence by Chinese contractor in Bangladesh girder crash
    Girder crash probe faults contractor
    A committee identifies the Chinese company’s negligence in the deaths of five people
    Cheer in Pirojpur as a long-awaited bridge opens over Kocha River
    Hasina inaugurates Bangamata bridge in Pirojpur
    The new Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge translates another dream of the people in south-west Bangladesh into reality
    Abductor of Dhaka University student robbed nearly 50 women: police
    DU student’s abductor robbed nearly 50 women: DB
    The suspect, 28-year-old Shakil Ahmed Rubel, was also involved in nearly 1,500 thefts in the past 10 years, police say
    UPDF blocks road in Khagrachhari to protest leader’s murder
    UPDF blocks road in Khagrachhari to protest leader’s murder
    Long-haul transport is blocked on the Khagrachhari road as the group protests the killing of Angthoi Marma

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher