Hasina tells importers to buy extra food grain amid global economic crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed importers to bring in additional food grain, if necessary, to ensure food security amid the economic crisis gripping the world.

In a meeting of the Cabinet Division on Sunday, Hasina directed authorities to keep alternative sources for import ready, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.

“We’ve already finalised contracts to import food from five countries… [Hasina] wants no last-minute complications,” he added.

The war in Ukraine has sent food and fuel prices across the globe surging while many countries are struggling due to rising inflation.