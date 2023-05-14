300,000 in Cox’s Bazar shelters as Mocha begins to lash coastal areas

About 300,000 people have taken refuge at various shelters in Cox's Bazar, according to the district administration. Volunteers are still attempting to bring people in from different places.

The cyclone began affecting St Martin's Island and the tip of Teknaf from 9 am on Sunday. The sea is still rough.

“About 236,000 people have entered the shelters so far, according to government figures. Apart from this, people have also taken refuge in various places. Close to 300,000 people are estimated to have reached the shelters,” said Additional District Magistrate (General) Vibhishan Das at 10 am.