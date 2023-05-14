300,000 in Cox’s Bazar shelters as Mocha begins to lash coastal areas

About 300,000 people have taken refuge at various shelters in Cox's Bazar, according to the district administration. Volunteers are still attempting to bring people in from different places.
The cyclone began affecting St Martin's Island and the tip of Teknaf from 9 am on Sunday. The sea is still rough.
“About 236,000 people have entered the shelters so far, according to government figures. Apart from this, people have also taken refuge in various places. Close to 300,000 people are estimated to have reached the shelters,” said Additional District Magistrate (General) Vibhishan Das at 10 am.
"Great Danger Signal 10 has been issued for Cox's Bazar. Efforts are underway to bring in those who are still outside because the storm will begin to cross the coastal land in the afternoon, according to the Met Office. We are working with that in mind.”
Vibhishan said that 10,000-12,000 volunteers, including about 8,600 volunteers of the CPP and 2,300 of the Red Crescent, are working to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.
“In addition, each shelter centre has separate volunteers. Each union has separate committees of public representatives.”