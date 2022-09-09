Local Awami League leader shot dead in Pabna

Assailants have shot dead a local leader of the ruling Awami League at Hemayetpur in Pabna.

Saidar Rahman Malikha, 50, a member of Pabna Municipal Awami League’s working committee, was at a shop in Bangabaria Bazar when attackers arrived on Friday.

Witnesses said a group of helmeted motorcyclists surrounded him, opened fire and left around 1:30 pm.

His grandson Saddam Molla said he was at the scene, just 10 minutes before the attackers came. “I came back home to join Friday prayers and the news of his death arrived soon after,” Saddam said.