    Children among 16 dead in Panchagarh boat capsize, 30 missing

    A rescue operation is underway after a boat sank in the Korotoya River in Bodi. The death toll is expected to rise

    Panchagarh Correspondent
    Published : 25 Sept 2022, 10:59 AM
    Updated : 25 Sept 2022, 10:59 AM

    The authorities have recovered the bodies of 16 people, including children and women, after a boat sank in the Korotoya River in Panchagarh's Bodi Upazila.

    At least 30 others have been missing since the vessel capsized in the upazila's Madeya Ghat area on Sunday, according to Boda Police Station chief Sujoy Kumar Rai.

    "Rescue efforts are underway. So far, 16 bodies have been recovered,” he said.

    Details about the incident will be revealed later, he added.

    Panchagarh's Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam said the victims were going to attend a ceremony to mark Mahalaya, a precursor to Durga Puja.

    The number of casualties is expected to rise, according to him.

