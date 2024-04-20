Bangladesh lawyers exempted from wearing black gowns in Supreme Court amid heatwave

The Supreme Court has relaxed the requirement for lawyers in the Appellate and High Court divisions to wear black coats and gowns amid the sizzling hot weather.

Starting from Sunday, this decision on black robes will remain effective until further instructions are issued by the country's highest court.

On Saturday, a notification signed by the Registrar General of the Supreme Court, Md Golam Rabbani stated, "Due to the ongoing severe heatwave across the country, following discussions with the chief justice and the senior justices of the Supreme Court, it has been decided to relax the compulsory wearing of gowns by lawyers during court hearings in both divisions of the Supreme Court."