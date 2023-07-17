Police arrest six suspects over Buriganga vessel capsize

River Police have arrested six people after a passenger vessel capsized in the Buriganga River near Dhaka's Sadarghat.

The arrests were made from different neighbourhoods of Dhaka on Sunday, Abu Dilwar Hasan Inam, assistant superintendent of River Police’s Dhaka division.

The BIWTC water bus sank with around 50 passengers aboard after a collision with a cargo ship on Sunday. Three people died in the incident.

The authorities have also seized the cargo vessel.