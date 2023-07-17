    বাংলা

    Police arrest six suspects over Buriganga vessel capsize

    The master of the cargo ship that collided with the passenger vessel is among the arrestees

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 July 2023, 01:22 PM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 01:22 PM

    River Police have arrested six people after a passenger vessel capsized in the Buriganga River near Dhaka's Sadarghat.

    The arrests were made from different neighbourhoods of Dhaka on Sunday, Abu Dilwar Hasan Inam, assistant superintendent of River Police’s Dhaka division.

    The BIWTC water bus sank with around 50 passengers aboard after a collision with a cargo ship on Sunday. Three people died in the incident.

    The authorities have also seized the cargo vessel.

    The arrestees are the cargo ship's master, Md Shariful Islam, 35, driver Md Ansar Ali, 37, helmsman Md Sojib Sarder, 27, sailor Md Siam Bepari, 20, Md Safiul Gazi, 22, and chef Md Masud Munshi, 48.

    Preparations are being made to start a case with the South Keraniganj Police Station over the incident, Inam said.

    The BIWTC vessel was crossing from Keraniganj’s Telghat to the Lalkuthi Ghat in Shyambazar when it was hit by the other ship. Most of the passengers were able to swim ashore.

    Divers from the River Police and fire service subsequently launched a search operation and found four unconscious people. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where three of them were declared dead.

    Two of the dead were identified as Mohammad Alif, 14, and Mohammad Fahim, 30. The other victim is believed to have been around 50 years old, but their identity could not be confirmed immediately.

    The authorities eventually pulled the sunken vessel out of the river around 5:30 am on Monday after nearly nine hours of effort.

    RELATED STORIES
    A rescue ship tows a passenger vessel to Postogola after it sank in the Buriganga River near Sadarghat in Dhaka. Authorities recovered the sunken vessel in an almost nine-hour effort on Monday, Jul 17, 2023.
    July 17, 2023
    News in photos: 16 July
    Sunken vessel pulled out of Buriganga River after 9 hours
    Sunken vessel pulled out of Buriganga
    No other bodies were found in the vessel
    Cargo ship partially sinks, loses three containers in Bay of Bengal
    Cargo ship partially sinks in the bay
    Pangaon Express was on its way to Pangaon terminal from Chattogram Port with 96 containers
    Shopkeepers revel in homemade delicacy
    Shopkeepers revel in homemade delicacy
    Lunch for many of Old Dhaka's storekeepers comes from Keraniganj, which is located across the Buriganga River. Workers deliver homemade meals to them and then take the empty carriers back on return tr ...

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan