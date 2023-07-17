Police arrest six suspects over Buriganga vessel capsize

River Police have arrested six people after a passenger vessel capsized in the Buriganga River near Dhaka's Sadarghat.
The arrests were made from different neighbourhoods of Dhaka on Sunday, Abu Dilwar Hasan Inam, assistant superintendent of River Police’s Dhaka division.
The BIWTC water bus sank with around 50 passengers aboard after a collision with a cargo ship on Sunday. Three people died in the incident.
The authorities have also seized the cargo vessel.
The arrestees are the cargo ship's master, Md Shariful Islam, 35, driver Md Ansar Ali, 37, helmsman Md Sojib Sarder, 27, sailor Md Siam Bepari, 20, Md Safiul Gazi, 22, and chef Md Masud Munshi, 48.
Preparations are being made to start a case with the South Keraniganj Police Station over the incident, Inam said.
The BIWTC vessel was crossing from Keraniganj’s Telghat to the Lalkuthi Ghat in Shyambazar when it was hit by the other ship. Most of the passengers were able to swim ashore.
Divers from the River Police and fire service subsequently launched a search operation and found four unconscious people. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where three of them were declared dead.
Two of the dead were identified as Mohammad Alif, 14, and Mohammad Fahim, 30. The other victim is believed to have been around 50 years old, but their identity could not be confirmed immediately.
The authorities eventually pulled the sunken vessel out of the river around 5:30 am on Monday after nearly nine hours of effort.