Atiqul regrets not finishing 'banana tree therapy' to treat Dhaka’s blackwater syndrome

The mayor launched a drive to block illegal blackwater pipes connected to lakes and surface drains last year

Atiqul Islam has regretted his inability to fully implement 'banana tree therapy,' a novel idea he proposed to block blackwater pipes in households that directly discharge sewage into canals.

The mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation discussed his achievements and failures on the fourth anniversary of his taking charge at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Monday.

"The one who takes the test does not give the result. We are undergoing the test. It's not right for me to judge whether or not it's successful. I leave that assessment to the people and the journalists," he said.

The mayor highlighted development projects undertaken during his tenure and expressed his regret over certain unfulfilled objectives.

"There are tasks I haven't been able to accomplish yet, such as implementing 'banana tree therapy.' I wish I could have installed banana trees in the sewage pipes of every household for peace of mind. The indiscriminate disposal of waste into canals by residents of Baridhara and Gulshan distresses me greatly."

One of his ongoing objectives in office is the revitalisation of Dhaka's canals and the relocation of Karwan Bazar wholesale kitchen market.

He also instructed councillors to enforce a 'zero tolerance policy' against those encroaching on the canals.

Atiqul expressed regret over the increasing pollution in the canals, emphasising his concerns about people indiscriminately dumping items like bathtubs, televisions, and fridges into them, which could lead to waterlogging.

He won the mayoral election on Feb 1, 2020, and took his oath on Feb 26 of the same year. However, he officially assumed his responsibilities on May 14.

In line with the rules, blackwater from the buildings in Dhaka should be managed by using septic tanks or connecting the pipes with the sewerage lines of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA.

But errant landlords connect the blackwater lines to city corporation’s drains that flow to canals or lakes.

Atiqul warned landlords of consequences if they did not shift blackwater lines connected to surface drains, lakes or canals, saying 85 percent of the homes in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan have such lines.

As his warnings fell on deaf ears, the mayor came up with a strange idea.

He was seen overseeing work to block the blackwater pipes by using nothing but banana trees.

After launching the drive in Gulshan-2, he said he got results instantly.