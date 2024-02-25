    বাংলা

    Hasina launches app featuring life sketch of Bangabandhu

    She says the app offers the opportunity to learn easily about the colourful life of Bangabandhu on a digital platform

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 09:07 PM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 09:07 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the Bangabandhu app that features the life sketch of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the history behind the creation of Bangladesh.

    The prime minister inaugurated the app developed by Durbar Technologies Ltd in a programme at the Ganabhaban on Saturday, her office said.

    The app offers the opportunity to learn easily about the colourful life of Bangabandhu on a digital platform, according to her.

    She added it will also spread the real history of Bangladesh’s independence among the people.

