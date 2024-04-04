Sonali Bank manager abducted by robbers is released 'after RAB mediation’

The Rapid Action Battalion says it has secured the release of Nezam Uddin, the manager of the Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch in Bandarban who was abducted during a daring heist.

In a text message on Thursday evening, the RAB said it mediated the manager's release, without giving further details.

RAB-15 Commander Lt Col HM Sazzad Hossain said Nezam was released near Ruma Bazar before adding that details will be shared later.

Didarul Alam, acting chief executive or UNO of Ruma Upazila administration, said Nezam was in good health.

More than 100 suspected members of the separatist tribal group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, attacked the branch on Tuesday night.