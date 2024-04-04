    বাংলা

    Sonali Bank manager abducted by robbers is released 'after RAB mediation’

    Suspected separatists took him away during the robbery of Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch in Bandarban

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2024, 02:20 PM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 02:20 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion says it has secured the release of Nezam Uddin, the manager of the Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch in Bandarban who was abducted during a daring heist.

    In a text message on Thursday evening, the RAB said it mediated the manager's release, without giving further details.

    RAB-15 Commander Lt Col HM Sazzad Hossain said Nezam was released near Ruma Bazar before adding that details will be shared later.

    Didarul Alam, acting chief executive or UNO of Ruma Upazila administration, said Nezam was in good health.

    More than 100 suspected members of the separatist tribal group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, attacked the branch on Tuesday night.

    Police said they could not get into the vault, where Tk 16 million was found safe.

    The cash officer said the robbers took away a key to the vault from him, but they might have abducted Nezam after failing to get hold of a second key to open it.

    Dozens of assailants on Wednesday afternoon also attacked a Sonali Bank and a Krishi Bank branch in Bandarban’s Thanchi, spreading panic in the remote Chattogram Hill Tracts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Robbers could not loot Sonali Bank vault in Bandarban, cash officer and police say
    Robbers couldn’t loot Sonali Bank vault in Bandarban: cash officer
    They abducted Manager Nezam Uddin perhaps because they could not get hold of a second key to the vault, the cash officer says
    Bawm Party suspected as robbers loot Sonali Bank, ‘abduct’ manager in Bandarban
    Bawm Party suspected in Sonali Bank robbery
    More than 100 men took part in the attack on the branch in Ruma Upazila
    Shohoz official among 9 arrested for selling train tickets on black market
    Train ticket black marketing: Shohoz official among 9 held
    RAB arrests them from the capital’s Kamalapur and Sabujbagh areas
    Hasina calls on RAB to step up efforts against hoarding, price gouging
    Hasina calls on RAB to clamp down on hoarding
    She also calls for efforts to combat the circulation of counterfeit currency, particularly during Eid

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin