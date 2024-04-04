Sonali Bank manager abducted by robbers is released 'after RAB mediation’

The Rapid Action Battalion says it has secured the release of Nezam Uddin, the manager of the Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch in Bandarban who was abducted during a daring heist.
In a text message on Thursday evening, the RAB said it mediated the manager's release, without giving further details.
RAB-15 Commander Lt Col HM Sazzad Hossain said Nezam was released near Ruma Bazar before adding that details will be shared later.
Didarul Alam, acting chief executive or UNO of Ruma Upazila administration, said Nezam was in good health.
More than 100 suspected members of the separatist tribal group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, attacked the branch on Tuesday night.
Police said they could not get into the vault, where Tk 16 million was found safe.
The cash officer said the robbers took away a key to the vault from him, but they might have abducted Nezam after failing to get hold of a second key to open it.
Dozens of assailants on Wednesday afternoon also attacked a Sonali Bank and a Krishi Bank branch in Bandarban’s Thanchi, spreading panic in the remote Chattogram Hill Tracts.