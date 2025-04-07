Woman dies as Bagerhat building catches fire

Six firefighting units tame the fire after two hours

A woman has died after a building in Bagerhat's Chitalmari Upazila caught fire.

The fire at "Maisha Tower" started at 9:15am on Monday, according to Chitalmari Police Station chief SM Shahdat Hossain.

Six firefighting units subsequently tamed the fire around 11:30am, said Khulna Fire Service Assistant Director Abu Bakkar.

The victim's body has been recovered, but has yet to be identified. Authorities could not immediately provide details of the damage caused by the fire.