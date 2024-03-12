Steel mill's electrical transformer catches fire in Tongi

Emergency responders have put out a fire that engulfed the electrical transformer of a steel mill in Gazipur's Tongi.

The 11KV transformer owned by SS Steel Mill in Tongi's Millgate area caught fire around 6:30am on Tuesday, according to Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.

Three firefighting units subsequently doused the fire after about an hour's effort.

No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage, said Al Arefin.