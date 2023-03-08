As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

Of those, 62 have earned a platinum rating, 110 a gold rating and 10 a silver rating, for progress toward lowering carbon emissions, water and energy use, and waste, and making transport and materials more sustainable, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Points are also awarded for improvements in worker health and the quality of indoor work environments.

Business analysts say that after the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory, which killed more than 1,130 people in 2013, factory owners facing foreign and domestic criticism have stepped up efforts to provide a safer working environment.

As part of that push, some have also become interested in creating more environmentally friendly factories - a shift that is spreading, particularly as international buyers trying to meet their own green commitments seek out more climate-friendly factories.

Today, Bangladesh has the highest number of eco-friendly factories among the world's garment exporting countries, according to the BGMEA.

GOING GREEN

At Snowtex Group's pair of LEED-platinum-certified factories about 25 km west of Dhaka, workers now enjoy grounds set with a water-storing pond, nutritionist-approved free lunches, salaries paid online and well-ventilated factory floors.

"We ensure the safety and security of workers," said SM Khaled, managing director of the firm, which sells to brands such as Colombia, Decathlon and C&A and has 19,000 workers and an annual turnover of $250 million.

Khaled said workers, through an app, can message management if they face problems and "we investigate the issue with the highest priority".

While greener factories help the environment, he noted, the company has also found they save money, with energy use 50% lower compared to more traditional factories Snowtex Group owns.

Khaled said solar panels on the factories can generate 25 megawatts of energy a month, providing about 10% of energy needed to run the facilities.

Another 86% of power for the Snowtex plants is bought from other solar providers, with just 4% coming from fossil fuels such as diesel, he said.

Building green factories is 30-35% costlier than building a traditional factory, he noted - but utilities are then cheaper each year and buyers easier to line up.

Other garment factory owners are also making changes.

Fazlul Haque's Plummy Fashions plant south of Dhaka, for instance, has one of the largest factory solar plants in Bangladesh and transparent glass walls and skylights that cut lighting costs and create more natural light for workers.

Such shifts have cut the plant's carbon emissions by 35% compared to a more traditional factory, and water-saving faucets and rainwater-capture reservoirs have reduced the factory's water demand by 40%, Haque said in an interview at the factory.

"The Rana Plaza incident shocked me. At that time I promised that if I started a factory it would not be a high-rise building but it must be a green factory”, he said.

A larger number of clothing brands seeking climate-smart and worker-friendly products are also making investments in better factories pay off, said Haque, whose factory sells to fashion labels such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Next.

"Big brands are interested in buying clothes from green factories," Haque said. Now "we are in an advantageous position in bargaining".

Shima Akter, a labourer at the Plummy Fashions plant, said her workfloor wasn't "suffocating like other factories around" - and other parents in her community envied her job at a "green factory".