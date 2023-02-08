Ekushey Book Fair task force recommends two stalls shut, seven others warned

The task force formed to monitor the Amar Ekushey Book Fair has recommended shutting the stalls of Rabeya Book House and Grontho Prokash for irregularities, such as selling pirated books.
The task force also recommended warning seven publishing houses for violating a policy set for the publishers.
The seven publishers who have been warned are Ma Shera, Gyan Bitan, Mou Publications, Bongoj Publications, Gazi Publications, Medha Publications, and Deshoj.
Ashim Kumar Dey, chairman of the task force and managing director of Bangladesh Shilpi Kalyan Trust, said they sent the recommendations to the management committee of the fair after an inspection on Tuesday.
Ashim said the task force warned Rabeya Book House and Grontho Prokash on Feb 3, but they continued selling books from other publishers without distribution rights and pirated books.
"We also found some books that don't have ISBNs [International Standard Book Numbers]," he said.
Rabeya Book House's stall was covered with a curtain on Tuesday evening. Salesman Mamun, who identified himself with a single name, said the authorities closed their stall.
Grontho Prokash's stall was open, but its power connection was cut off.
"We didn't know the rules would be enforced so strictly. The authorities objected to some of our books, and we removed those," said 'Zakir', an official of the publisher.