No sign of the sun, forecast says it will grow even colder in Dhaka

The heavy fog and cutting chill of winter is likely to persist for a few more days, according to a forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Dhaka and most other parts of the country have been blanketed by fog since Saturday. Sunday has brought no sun. Drizzles of rain and a northern wind have made it feel even colder.

A moderate cold wave is sweeping through Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, and Chuadanga districts. The lowest temperature in the country in the 24 hours to 6 am on Sunday was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

Dhaka recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius and a high of 17.6 degrees Celsius over the same period.

Meteorologists say Dhaka residents are feeling the cold due to the drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures.