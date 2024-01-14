No sign of the sun, forecast says it will grow even colder in Dhaka

The heavy fog and cutting chill of winter is likely to persist for a few more days, according to a forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Dhaka and most other parts of the country have been blanketed by fog since Saturday. Sunday has brought no sun. Drizzles of rain and a northern wind have made it feel even colder.
A moderate cold wave is sweeping through Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, and Chuadanga districts. The lowest temperature in the country in the 24 hours to 6 am on Sunday was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.
Dhaka recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius and a high of 17.6 degrees Celsius over the same period.
Meteorologists say Dhaka residents are feeling the cold due to the drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures.
“This weather will persist for another four to five days,” said BMD Director Azizur Rahman. “There is a likelihood of rain on Thursday and Friday. The fog will abate slightly after the rain. Temperatures will fall further too, intensifying the cold.”
Dhaka is not currently experiencing a cold wave, but one may descend after the rain, he said.
“The cold wave will persist in the north, northwest and northeast of the country. Dinajpur, Rangpur, Panchagarh, and Ishwardi will particularly feel the chill.”
The 48-hour forecast says the sky will be partially cloudy temporarily, but it is likely to remain dry in most areas.
The fog may temporarily disrupt travel by air, river, and road.
Working people are facing greater difficulties from the cold. People suffering from cold-related diseases are flocking to hospitals. Colds, coughs, pneumonia, and breathing difficulties have been recorded. Many are also suffering from cold diarrhoea.
The BMD urged people to stay indoors as much as possible and keep warm. They also recommended eating hot food and drinking warm water.