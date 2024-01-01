‘I’ve been punished for wrongdoing I did not commit,’  Yunus says after conviction in labour law case

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has said a Dhaka court punished him for the wrongdoing he “did not commit” after his conviction for labour law violations.

“You can call this justice if you want to,” he said in his immediate reaction after the Judge Sheikh Marina Sultana of the Dhaka Third Labour Court gave the ruling in the case on Monday.

She sentenced Yunus, the chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three other executives of the firm, to six months in jail.

The court granted them one month bail to appeal and fined them Tk 5,000 under Section 303 (3) of the Labour Act. A failure to pay the fine will be punished with another 10 days in prison.

They were also fined an additional Tk 25,000 under Section 307 of the same law. A failure to pay this fine will result in another 15 days in jail.

They were accused of failing to provide employees with appointment letters, get work schedules approved by the authorities, and submit annual and half-yearly returns.