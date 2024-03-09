Mymensingh vote: Titu happy with polling environment, flags slow pace of voting through EVMs

Mymensingh City Corporation mayoral candidate Ekramul Hoque Titu has expressed satisfaction with the voting process early on election day.

Although he remains confident about a healthy turnout, Titu noted that voting through electronic voting machines was progressing slowly.

"The voting process is peaceful across the city and I'm receiving a tremendous response from the voters. While the overall polling environment is peaceful, there are reports of slow EVM processing in some areas," he said after casting his vote at Premier Ideal High School polling centre on Saturday.

"I have notified the authorities to ensure voters face no inconvenience and that any technical issues with the EVMs are promptly addressed."

Titu, a former mayor and the metropolitan Awami League president, remains confident about his chances of winning the election.