Mymensingh vote: Titu happy with polling environment, flags slow pace of voting through EVMs

Mymensingh City Corporation mayoral candidate Ekramul Hoque Titu has expressed satisfaction with the voting process early on election day.
Although he remains confident about a healthy turnout, Titu noted that voting through electronic voting machines was progressing slowly.
"The voting process is peaceful across the city and I'm receiving a tremendous response from the voters. While the overall polling environment is peaceful, there are reports of slow EVM processing in some areas," he said after casting his vote at Premier Ideal High School polling centre on Saturday.
"I have notified the authorities to ensure voters face no inconvenience and that any technical issues with the EVMs are promptly addressed."
Titu, a former mayor and the metropolitan Awami League president, remains confident about his chances of winning the election.
The 'table clock' candidate also dismissed allegations of vote influencing raised by his opponent Sadequl Hoque Khan Milky, labelling the claims as "baseless".
Polling began at 8am on Saturday and is scheduled to end at 4pm.
The race for the mayor's post is competitive this time around, featuring district Awami League President Ehtesamul Alam, former Farmers League central committee member and agriculturalist Dr Rezaul Haque, and Mymensingh Jatiya Party Joint General Secretary Shahidul Islam Swapan Mondal.
A total of 149 candidates are vying for the councillor positions, with 69 candidates for the reserved women councillor seats. A councillor for ward No. 11 was elected unopposed.
The city boasts a voter base of 336,496, comprising 163,872 male, 172,615 female, and nine transgender voters.