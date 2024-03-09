Cumilla, Mymensingh city polls largely peaceful: Election Commission

Voting in more than 200 local government units, including Mymensingh and Cumilla city corporations and several municipalities, has been largely free, fair and peaceful, barring a few untoward incidents, the Election Commission has said.

As many as 53 people were arrested in 18 such incidents, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said at a media briefing at the commission headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

“Some untoward incidents occurred before the voting ended peacefully at 4pm. Some mentionable incidents took place in Cumilla,” he said.