Awami League leader Shuchona wins Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-election

Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League’s Organising Secretary Shuchona, contesting with the bus symbol, bagged 48,890 votes to defeat expelled BNP leader and two-time former mayor Monirul Haque Sakku by a huge margin of 21,993.

Returning Officer Md Farhad Hossain announced the results at Cumilla Zilla School after daylong balloting through electronic voting machines on Saturday.

Shuchona, the first woman to win the Cumilla mayor’s poll, arrived at the school in the evening and expressed gratitude “for the overwhelming support she received from the people”.

She pledged to “reciprocate this love by working diligently and wholeheartedly, aiming to fulfil her duties with utmost dedication”.

The total number of voters in Cumilla is 242,458.

Expelled Swechchhasebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser received 13,155 votes with the horse symbol, and Nur Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, an advisor of Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League and former VP of Cumilla Victoria Government College, obtained 5,173 votes.