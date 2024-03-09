Cumilla mayoral hopeful Tanim accuses rival of driving out agents, intimidating voters

A mayoral candidate has accused a rival of intimidating voters and barring his agents from entering polling centres in the Cumilla city election.

Nur Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, an Awami League leader contesting the election with the 'elephant' symbol, levelled the allegations against Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, another member of the ruling party running under the 'bus' symbol.

Shuchona, the daughter of Cumilla MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, is the organising secretary of the Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League, while Tanim serves as an advisor of the same unit.

After casting his vote at the Cumilla Victoria Collegiate School centre on Saturday, Tanim claimed that the 'bus' symbol candidate was "misusing her influence" across the board.

“At Haji Akram Uddin School and College centre, not a single agent was allowed entry. Those inside were threatened and forced to leave, effectively preventing any outside entry, including that of voters. Only voters recognised by them were allowed to vote,” he alleged.