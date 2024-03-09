    বাংলা

    Cumilla mayoral hopeful Tanim accuses rival of driving out agents, intimidating voters

    He accuses his opponent Tahseen Bahar Shuchona of "misusing her influence" across the board

    Senior CorrespondentCumilla Correspondent
    Published : 9 March 2024, 05:33 AM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 05:33 AM

    A mayoral candidate has accused a rival of intimidating voters and barring his agents from entering polling centres in the Cumilla city election.

    Nur Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, an Awami League leader contesting the election with the 'elephant' symbol, levelled the allegations against Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, another member of the ruling party running under the 'bus' symbol.

    Shuchona, the daughter of Cumilla MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, is the organising secretary of the Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League, while Tanim serves as an advisor of the same unit.

    After casting his vote at the Cumilla Victoria Collegiate School centre on Saturday, Tanim claimed that the 'bus' symbol candidate was "misusing her influence" across the board.

    “At Haji Akram Uddin School and College centre, not a single agent was allowed entry. Those inside were threatened and forced to leave, effectively preventing any outside entry, including that of voters. Only voters recognised by them were allowed to vote,” he alleged.

    Calling on the Election Commission to intervene, he said, “The troublemakers loitering outside the polling stations need to be removed to clear the way for voters, and ensure their safety. This is my request to both the authorities and the Election Commission.”

    Pointing the finger at Shuchona and her supporters for attempting to suppress voters, Tanim said, "Since last night, her campaigners have been visiting homes and intimidating voters. These are known leaders and activists who have also been threatening the agents of other candidates, including mine, warning them to stay away from polling centres in the morning."

    Tanim also claimed that the rogue campaigners were being aided by local representatives. "Initially, agents were prevented from entering the Cumilla High School centre. Then a magistrate was informed about the matter and they were allowed in, only to be expelled again later. This is their strategy."

    Tanim expressed concern about the polling environment. "There's a saying, 'the morning tells you how the rest of the day will go'. Based on that, it seems we're headed for trouble. However, I remain hopeful that the Election Commission will address these issues effectively."

    He also highlighted incidents where women voters were allegedly pushed out of polling centres. "Even though a magistrate intervened at the Cumilla High School, how long can we expect them to oversee everything? The obstructionists, including a ward councilor, are well known."

    Despite these challenges, Tanim said that he had agents present at his own centre.

    Asked whether he would accept the election results, Tanim said his decision would depend on how the election plays out throughout the day.

    The by-election, triggered by the death of Mayor Arfanul Haque, features four candidates, including Tanim and Shuchona. The other contenders are former BNP leaders Monirul Haque Sakku and Nizam Uddin Kaisar.

    The election, involving over 242,000 voters and conducted through electronic voting machines, started at 8am and will end at 4pm.

