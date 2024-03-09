Voting ends in Mymensingh, Cumilla city polls amid scattered violence and EVM woes

In Cumilla, tensions flared early in the day as three mayoral hopefuls accused rival candidate Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, a local Awami League leader, and her supporters of driving out their polling agents from voting centres.

The situation came to a head outside the Munshi M Ali High School centre, where two individuals were injured by gunfire amid clashes between supporters of opposing candidates.

Nizam Uddin Kaisar, a former BNP leader contesting the mayoral election with the 'horse' symbol, identified the injured as his supporters, Zahirul Islam and Md Tuhin.

While Mymensingh did not experience such violent incidents, a number of elderly voters expressed frustration upon being denied the opportunity to vote due to mismatched fingerprints in the EVM system.

As per election regulations, voters waiting in the precincts of the polling centres within the stipulated time will be allowed to cast their votes. The vote-counting process will begin afterwards.