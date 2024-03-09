“I’ve voted many times in my life, but today’s was the best”

Anwara Begum, bowed by age, has difficulty walking. Still, with the help of her daughter and a neighbour, she came to cast her ballot at the Mymensingh City Corporation polls. She was ‘delighted’ at the opportunity to vote by Electronic Voting Machine.

Many people were turned away from the polls on Saturday because their fingerprints did not match EVM records, but the elderly voter said, “I had fun voting under this new system.”

Anwara, who came to the Premier Ideal High School polling centre to vote lives in the city’s Godaraghat area with her daughter Rena Khatun. Rena owns a local tea stall.

Though Anwara’s age is displayed as 67 on her national ID card, Rena says her mother is 97 years old.