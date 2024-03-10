    বাংলা

    Awami League leader Titu wins second term as mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation

    He secures the victory by a huge margin of 103,841 votes

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 March 2024, 06:28 PM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 06:28 PM

    Awami League leader Ekramul Hoque Titu has been voted back to the office of the mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation by a huge margin of 103,841 votes.

    Titu bagged 139,604 votes while his nearest rival Sadequl Hoque Khan got 35,763, according to the results announced by Returning Officer Belayet Hossain Chowdhury on Saturday night.

    In the voting from 8m to 4pm, Ehteshamul Alam received 10,773 votes, Rezaul Haque 1,487 and the Jatiya Party’s Shahidul Islam got 1,321 votes.

    A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Titu was elected commissioner of a ward in 1999 when Mymensingh was a municipality.

    He was reelected commissioner in 2004 and then acted as mayor after the death of then mayor Mahhmood Al Noor Tareque in 2009. Titu was elected mayor of the municipality afterwards.

    After the transformation of Mymensingh into a city corporation in 2018, Titu was appointed administrator to the local government unit before his election as mayor unopposed.

    Mymensingh did not experience violent incidents like clashes in Cumilla during the voting, but a number of elderly voters expressed frustration upon being denied the opportunity to vote due to mismatched fingerprints in the EVM system.

    After the Awami League decided against endorsing any candidates with its boat symbol, many party leaders contested the elections as independents.

    The Jatiya Party fielded a candidate in the Mymensingh City Corporation election, and two former BNP leaders threw their hats in the ring for the Cumilla mayoral by-election.

    Although candidates affiliated with the Awami League reported a satisfactory polling environment from the start, opposition candidates lodged complaints about agent expulsion, voter intimidation, and slow voting processes in both cities.

    RELATED STORIES
    “I’ve voted many times in my life, but today’s was the best”
    “I’ve voted many times in my life, but today was the best”
    Anwara Begum was delighted to cast a ballot through the Electronic Voting Machine during the Mymensingh city polls
    EVM fingerprint mismatches leave many elderly Mymensingh city voters dismayed
    Fingerprint mismatches leave Mymensingh voters dismayed
    Many people were turned away as their fingerprints didn't match due to dirt or changes in their hand lines from labour, officials said
    Mymensingh vote: Titu happy with polling environment, flags slow pace of voting through EVMs
    Mymensingh vote: Titu commends polling environment
    While the overall polling environment is peaceful, there are reports of slow EVM processing in some areas, he says
    Bangladesh arrests graphic designer for posters on city problems
    Graphic designer arrested for posters on city problems
    He is accused of designing posters criticising the development initiatives taken by former mayor Ekramul Hoque Titu

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman