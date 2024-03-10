Awami League leader Titu wins second term as mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation

Awami League leader Ekramul Hoque Titu has been voted back to the office of the mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation by a huge margin of 103,841 votes.

Titu bagged 139,604 votes while his nearest rival Sadequl Hoque Khan got 35,763, according to the results announced by Returning Officer Belayet Hossain Chowdhury on Saturday night.

In the voting from 8m to 4pm, Ehteshamul Alam received 10,773 votes, Rezaul Haque 1,487 and the Jatiya Party’s Shahidul Islam got 1,321 votes.

A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Titu was elected commissioner of a ward in 1999 when Mymensingh was a municipality.