    বাংলা

    Citigroup to end sweeping overhaul this week after 5,000 layoffs

    The largest round of staffing moves, including reassignments and departures, will be communicated to employees from Monday to Thursday

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2024, 01:25 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 01:25 AM

    Citigroup is in the last phase of a sweeping overhaul to simplify its structure and improve performance, the bank said, after shrinking its workforce by 5,000 employees since September.

    The largest round of staffing moves, including reassignments and departures, will be communicated to employees from Monday to Thursday, CEO Jane Fraser told employees in a memo seen by Reuters.

    "These past months have not been easy," Fraser wrote. "Far from it. The changes we've made are the biggest that most of us have experienced at Citi ..., putting us on the front foot and improving our competitiveness."

    Citi declined to comment beyond an earlier statement on Monday.

    The reorganisation, announced in September, reduced management layers to eight from 13. The latest reshuffle finalises Citi's new structure and is part of a broader goal to trim its global workforce of 239,000 by 20,000 over the next two years.

    Citi eliminated 1,500 managerial roles comprising 13% of its worldwide leaders, Fraser said as the company released its fourth-quarter results in January. The changes would create annual savings of about $1 billion, she said at the time.

    "This meets a major Citi milestone," wrote Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo, who reiterated Citi's stock was his top pick.

    "The organisation simplification, which took 7 months to complete, should provide more evidence that Citi can meet its targets and do so methodically," Mayo wrote in a note earlier Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at one of his properties in New York City, US, March 25, 2024.
    Trump to face jurors in April before facing US voters in November
    Trump accused Biden of waging a legal witch hunt against him and accused the judge of corruption without providing evidence of either
    Trump Tower is seen as Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump wins the Nevada caucus, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. February 8, 2024.
    Will you be able to buy Trump Tower at auction? Not anytime soon
    James, a Democrat who brought the fraud case, has said her office is prepared to immediately seize Trump’s assets if he fails to meet the Monday deadline
    A flag depicting Donald Trump is placed at Trump Tower, October 1, 2023.
    Trump has hours to cover $454m judgment or risk property seizure
    This case is not the only one to drain Trump's finances
    he logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, August 3, 2021.
    Citigroup to lay off 286 employees in New York, filing shows
    Three separate notices dated earlier this week showed the layoffs would impact 239 employees from its primary banking subsidiary 44 from its broker-dealer unit and three from its technology arm

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin