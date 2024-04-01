    বাংলা

    Israeli troops leave Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep

    Israeli forces have withdrawn from Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital after a two-week operation during which they killed Palestinian gunmen in clashes

    Reuters
    Published : 1 April 2024, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2024, 07:20 AM

    Israeli forces have withdrawn from Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital after a two-week operation during which they killed Palestinian gunmen in clashes and seized weaponry and intelligence documents, the military said on Monday.

    It said the sweep of what had been the enclave's biggest hospital before the war had been conducted "while preventing harm to civilians, patients and medical teams".

