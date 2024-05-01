Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

20 Bangladeshis return from India

These women and children were detained in various safe homes in West Bengal

Twenty Bangladeshi women and children, who were detained at various times upon entering or while in India, have been repatriated to Bangladesh on Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024.

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 May 2024, 01:08 AM

Updated : 01 May 2024, 01:08 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Chuadanga hits third-highest temperature ever at 43°C
Chuadanga hits third-highest temperature ever at 43°C
Hasina back in Dhaka after Thailand visit
Hasina back in Dhaka after Thailand visit
Read More
Hasina to hold presser Thursday
Hasina to hold presser Thursday
Hamas, Fatah express will for reconciliation: China
Hamas, Fatah express will for reconciliation: China
Columbia University threatens to expel protesters occupying building
Columbia University threatens to expel protesters occupying building
IMF emphasises market-based dollar rate again
IMF emphasises market-based dollar rate again
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More