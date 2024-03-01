Citigroup to lay off 286 employees in New York, filing shows

Citigroup will lay off 286 employees in New York, according to filings to the State Department of Labour, at a time the bank is carrying out its biggest overhaul in decades.

Three separate notices dated earlier this week showed the layoffs would impact 239 employees from its primary banking subsidiary 44 from its broker-dealer unit and three from its technology arm.

Citigroup said in January it would cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years, while acknowledging a "clearly disappointing" quarter marred by one-off charges that resulted in a $1.8 billion loss.