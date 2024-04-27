Biden administration delays plan to ban menthol cigarettes

About 81 percent of Black adults who smoked cigarettes used menthol varieties, compared with 34 percent of white adults, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US health secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement that the proposed ban had brought immense feedback including from parts of the civil rights and criminal justice movement.

"It's clear that there are still more conversations to have, and that will take significantly more time," he said in a statement that appeared to suggest it would not be sorted before the presidential election in November.