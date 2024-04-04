Mayors Titu, Shuchona take oaths of office

The newly-elected mayors and councillors for the Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporations have been sworn in.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina swore in Mymensingh Mayor Ekramul Hoque Titu and Cumilla Mayor Tahseen Bahar Shuchona.

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam then swore in the 44 ward councillors and the reserved seat women councillors for the Mymensingh City Corporation.

The newly-elected chairmen for the Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, Brahmanbaria, and Habiganj district councils were also sworn in at the event.

The bypolls for the Mymensingh City Corporation and the mayoral election for the Cumilla City Corporation were held on Mar 9. Chairmen were also elected for five district councils that same day.