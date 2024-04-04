Mayors Titu, Shuchona take oaths of office

    বাংলা

    The newly-elected mayors and councillors for the Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporations have been sworn in.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina swore in Mymensingh Mayor Ekramul Hoque Titu and Cumilla Mayor Tahseen Bahar Shuchona.

    Local Government Minister Tajul Islam then swore in the 44 ward councillors and the reserved seat women councillors for the Mymensingh City Corporation.

    The newly-elected chairmen for the Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, Brahmanbaria, and Habiganj district councils were also sworn in at the event.

    The bypolls for the Mymensingh City Corporation and the mayoral election for the Cumilla City Corporation were held on Mar 9. Chairmen were also elected for five district councils that same day.

    Amid a boycott by the BNP, the Awami League decided it would not field any party candidates or allow any of them to use the party’s boat symbol.

    Incumbent mayor Titu won the Mymensingh mayoral poll, getting 139,604 votes for his table clock symbol. His next closest competitor, Sadekul Haque Khan Milky got 35,763 votes.

    Titu, president of the Mymensingh Metropolitan Awami League, was elected unopposed in 2019. He had previously served twice as commissioner and twice as municipal mayor.

    Shuchona, the daughter of Cumilla MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, contested the city corporation polls for the first time.

    She won 48,890 votes under the bus symbol, beating out her closest competitor and former two-time mayor Monirul Haque Sakku by nearly 22,000 votes.

