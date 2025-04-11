Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gaza's amputees face life in war zone with little treatment, less hope

Israel's military campaign has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza’s amputees face life in war zone with little treatment
Palestinian girl Silla Abu Aqleen, who lost her right leg during the Israeli military offensive, is trained to walk with an artificial limb during a physiotherapy session at the Gaza City municipality-run Artificial Limbs and Polio Center, in Gaza City March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 02:16 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 02:16 PM

Related Stories
Bond sell-off raised instability threat: Yellen
Bond sell-off raised instability threat: Yellen
Expatriate Bangladeshi, daughter die in New Jersey road crash
Expatriate Bangladeshi, daughter die in New Jersey road crash
China warns citizens, students about travelling to US
China warns citizens, students about travelling to US
Pakistan to seek fresh bids for national airline: advisor
Pakistan to seek fresh bids for national airline: advisor
Read More
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Trump's week of tariff turmoil rings recession alarm
Trump's week of tariff turmoil rings recession alarm
From Daikini to Samsung, companies fight Modi over e-waste policy
From Daikini to Samsung, companies fight Modi over e-waste policy
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More