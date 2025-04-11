Home +
April 11, 2025

US company resurrects the extinct dire wolf, or some version of it

The species went extinct along with many others at the end of the last Ice Age

US company resurrects the extinct dire wolf, or some version of i
A genetically modified wolf juvenile, one of three successfully bred by reconstructing a genome from the ancient DNA of fossils from the dire wolf which had been extinct for over 12,500 years by Colossal Biosciences, billed as "the world’s only de-extinction company", is seen at age three months after his October 1, 2024 birth, at a secure site in the northern United States. Colossal Biosciences/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 01:52 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 01:52 PM

