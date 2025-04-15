“Abolishing the Awami League and ensuring that fascism like theirs can never rise in Bangladesh is a key reform," says NDM chief Bobby Hajjaj

Paths may vary but reform remains the common goal, says Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Ali Riaz has stressed that a national charter can be prepared based on common ground reached through discussions with political parties and citizens.

Speaking to the National Democratic Movement (NDM) at the LD Hall of the National Parliament on Tuesday, he said: “We can pave the way for the nation's desire for state reform through the formulation of a national charter.

"We may hold discussions in phases to explore ways to reach a consensus."

The Consensus Commission is working to consolidate the recommendations of various reform panels, as well as build consensus among political parties on the matter.

The commission had sought the views of 39 political parties on key recommendations made by five reform panels.

It is now holding dialogues with these parties based on their feedback.

Commenting that multiple points of the consolidated proposals require clarification, Riaz said: "That's when we can explain the positions of the commissions and try to understand those of political parties. The process will progress through this dialogue."

The six-month term of the commission expires in mid-July. It expects to complete the initial consultation phase by mid-May.

Riaz said, "We are all on the same side. We are trying to reform the state. Our goal is the same, though our paths may vary slightly."

"By overcoming our differences, we can reach the unity through which the fascist regime was defeated and move forward. We still have unity as well as differences in views. We aim to strengthen that unity and take the reform process forward."

Commission member Safar Raj Hossain joined the discussion moderated by Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief advisor.

Eight members of NDM, led by party Chairman Bobby Hajjaj, were in attendance.

Noting that the NDM broadly agreed with the reform proposals, Bobby said: "We want to see reforms in a big way to create a people-friendly system of governance.

“Abolishing the Awami League and ensuring that fascism like theirs can never rise in Bangladesh is a key reform."

The Consensus Commission, headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, began its work on Feb 15. Riaz, head of the Constitutional Reform Commission, is vice-chair of the panel.