Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 17, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

German palliative doctor charged with 15 counts of murder

Prosecutors are also seeking a lifelong professional ban for the 40-year-old suspect

German doctor charged with 15 counts of murder

Reuters

Published : 17 Apr 2025, 12:54 AM

Updated : 17 Apr 2025, 12:54 AM

Related Stories
China offers a path to medical care for Bangladeshis
China offers a path to medical care for Bangladeshis
Read More
Dhaka Polytechnic principal removed
Dhaka Polytechnic principal removed
New businesses will 'fall behind' as gas price gap widens
New businesses will 'fall behind' as gas price gap widens
Spurs without Son for crucial Europa League clash
Spurs without Son for crucial Europa League clash
Industries to get new gas connections
Industries to get new gas connections
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Tearjerkers: our obsession with sadness as solace!
Tearjerkers: our obsession with sadness as solace!

Tansim Noor

Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution
Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution

Muntasir Mamun

A Bangladeshi cyclist finds kinship in Argentina
A Bangladeshi cyclist finds kinship in Argentina

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Read More