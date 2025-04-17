Widespread showers cool down the country, with the highest rainfall recorded in Cox’s Bazar

Rain eases heat in Bangladesh, more showers forecast in coming days

After days of intense heat across Bangladesh, rainfall in Dhaka and other parts of the country brought much-needed relief.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted that the showers may continue for a few more days.

In the capital, heavy rain began on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently until the evening.

While commuters experienced some disruption, many welcomed the downpour as a break from the sweltering conditions.

“Rainfall is likely to persist for the next few days,” meteorologist Shahinul Islam told bdnews24.com.

According to the weather bulletin, Dhaka recorded 31 mm of rainfall until 6pm on Wednesday.

Cox’s Bazar recorded the highest rainfall during this period with 60 mm, while other areas saw light to moderate showers.

As per standard classification, 1 to 10 mm is considered light rain, 11 to 22 mm moderate, 23 to 43 mm moderately heavy, 44 to 88 mm heavy, and more than 88 mm is categorised as very heavy rainfall.

The regular weather bulletin said from 6pm on Wednesday to the following 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds may occur in parts of Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and at a few locations in Rangpur, Khulna, and Barishal divisions.

Some areas may also experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Sylhet at 36.5°C. Dhaka’s highest temperature was 35°C.

The forecast for the next 24 hours suggests a slight drop in both daytime and night-time temperatures across the country.