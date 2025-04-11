Home +
April 11, 2025

Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension

Media reports say Salah has signed a two-year extension but there has been no confirmation from the club on the length of the deal

Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension
Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 02:14 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 02:14 PM

