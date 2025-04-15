Govt unveils new policy for outsourcing workers as New Year's gift

The policy provides for an increase in monthly service fees, as well as benefits like festival bonuses, maternity leaves and pensions

The government has introduced a service engagement policy for outsourcing service workers to mark the Bengali New Year 1432.

Described as a special New Year’s gift from Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, the policy aims to ensure efficient, transparent, accountable, and high-quality services through outsourcing, while also motivating service workers, the Chief Advisor's Office said on Tuesday.

The policy, outlined in a press release from the Ministry of Finance, includes an increase in monthly service fees across five general categories and three specialised service areas.

Service workers will receive bonuses amounting to 50 percent of their monthly service fee on two annual festivals. They will also receive a Boishakhi bonus equivalent to 20 percent of their monthly service fee during the Bengali New Year.

The policy also provides for 15 days of annual leave for service workers and mandates training related to core job responsibilities at their respective institutions. Every fiscal year, two uniforms will be provided to each service worker, which they must wear while on duty.

For female workers, the policy grants 45 days of maternity leave and prioritises them for women-friendly roles.

Financial security has been emphasised as well. Service workers will be eligible to enrol in the Universal Pension Scheme run by the National Pension Authority. Monthly payments will be made directly to the workers’ bank accounts or via mobile financial services (MFS), and will be disbursed within the first week of the following month.

The policy also notes that service fees and incentives will be determined in accordance with the Finance Division's updated guidelines. Designated working hours will be considered the official service time.

If additional services are required beyond the standard scope of work, extra remuneration may be granted on a contractual basis with the approval of the Finance Division.